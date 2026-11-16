Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a key architect of U.S. energy policy, recently made the following statement on the Energy Empire podcast:

“The clean energy blockade that the Trump administration is administering is actually part of a corruption scheme. And that is to remove low-cost clean energy from the grid stack. That does two things. It drives the grid up the stack to get other more expensive units running to meet whatever the level of demand is, which raises costs on everybody.

Most grids, the highest cost unit running sets the cost not of its electrons, but of every electron on the grid. So when you drive the grid up to more expensive units, you create a massive cost increase on regular Americans.”

The Senator’s economic argument rests on a common belief about the relationship between wholesale energy prices and what consumers actually pay.

Here is the structure of his argument:

Solar and wind plants have near-zero marginal costs Fossil fuel plants have higher marginal costs due to fuel Plant owners typically offer their marginal cost when selling on the wholesale market The highest cleared offer sets the price paid for all cleared offers Additional solar/wind offers push out higher offers, resulting in lower clearing prices Lower clearing prices result in lower wholesale prices Lower wholesale energy prices mean lower costs for consumers

Points 1 through 6 are generally correct and reflect the merit order effect. Point 7 is where the argument goes astray; in fact, the opposite can be true. Understanding why requires looking beyond hourly energy prices to the cost of building and maintaining a reliable generation fleet.

The merit order effect

The merit order effect describes how zero-marginal-cost generators (solar and wind) shift the electricity supply, displacing fossil-fuel plants and driving down wholesale power prices.

Each morning, generator owners submit offers to sell electricity into the day-ahead wholesale energy market, typically at their short-run marginal cost. The grid operator dispatches resources in order of lowest to highest offer (the “merit order”) until demand is met. The last, most expensive unit selected sets the uniform clearing price paid to all dispatched generators. This is called the marginal unit.

A plant’s marginal cost is the incremental expense of generating one additional megawatt-hour, primarily fuel and variable operations and maintenance costs. It excludes fixed overhead and the amortized capital costs required to pay off construction debt and to satisfy equity investors. Owners offer their marginal cost to ensure they can operate without burning cash, hoping higher-cost units up the supply stack will set a clearing price that covers their remaining fixed and capital overhead.

Figure 1 shows a simplified example. 150 MW are needed to meet demand. The first three units are cleared because they meet that demand, making the peaker plant unnecessary. The combined-cycle plant has the highest cleared offer at $60/MWh, making it the marginal unit and setting the price paid to all dispatched plants.

Figure 1. The marginal unit is shown in red.

Figure 2 shows that the next day, a solar plant submits a zero offer. It can do so because it has no fuel or variable maintenance costs. It still has capital and fixed costs, so if the clearing price is zero, the plant won’t earn any revenue that day to cover its debts; but at least it won’t burn cash. The solar plant has nothing to lose by offering zero. The goal is to run as much as possible, hoping that higher offers set the clearing price. In this case, the combined-cycle plant is displaced, and the clearing price falls from $60/MWh to $35/MWh. Even though the solar plant’s offer was zero, it will be paid $35/MWh, along with the nuclear and coal plants.

Figure 2. The marginal unit is shown in red.

This price reduction seems likely to lower consumer costs, but the reality is more complicated. While the merit-order effect lowers wholesale energy prices, wholesale revenue does not fully cover generation costs. The clearing price set by the marginal unit is typically not high enough to cover the fixed costs of other cleared generators, let alone the marginal unit’s own fixed costs. This is known as the missing money problem. To remain solvent, these plants need additional revenue.

Intermittent energy did not create the missing money problem, but it exacerbated it because of its near-zero marginal cost. Below, we express missing money in terms of wholesale energy revenue.

Missing Money = Cost of Generation - Wholesale Energy Revenues Earned

How rates are set

Vertically integrated utilities build and operate a fleet of power plants, as well as substations, transmission lines, and distribution networks. Under cost-of-service regulation, expenses fall into two broad categories: building and financing these assets and operating the system. Together, these costs constitute the utility’s revenue requirement, which underpins electricity rates.

The first category covers the “steel in the ground.” A utility’s approved investment in assets, adjusted for depreciation and other accounting items, forms its rate base. Investor-owned utilities (IOUs) finance these investments with a mix of debt and shareholder equity, typically 50/50. Through periodic rate cases before a state utility commission, IOUs recover depreciation and financing costs and earn an authorized return on the equity portion (~10%). The return on equity is the IOU’s only source of profit. Publicly owned utilities have no outside shareholders; they finance investment through borrowing and internally generated funds.

The second category covers operating expenses, including fuel, maintenance, and staffing, which are offset by wholesale revenue. Utilities may also enter into long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with independent power producers. These contracts provide fixed payments that support the plant developer’s investment and protect the developer and customers from day-to-day wholesale price volatility. Utilities estimate their annual wholesale energy revenue, adjusting rates upward if revenue falls short of expectations and downward if it exceeds expectations.

This structure helps explain why spot wholesale energy prices do not translate directly into retail rates. Customers pay for the assets and contracts required to serve them, not just the fuel consumed in a given hour.

A utility’s planning obligation is to secure sufficient capacity to meet its reliability requirements: serving load during the hour of the year with the maximum grid stress. Traditionally, this meant serving load during the single highest hour of electricity demand across the regional grid, plus a mandatory reserve margin. With the introduction of solar and wind, reliability is now more complex. Maximum grid stress can now occur later in the evening, after the consumption peak. There is no simple way to pinpoint exactly when this occurs.

Once those assets exist, a utility operating within a Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) offers its power plants to the wholesale energy market for daily dispatch and simultaneously bids its customers’ total electricity demand. The market’s ultimate goal is to enable competition and minimize costs by orchestrating a region-wide pooling of generation, reducing overbuilding compared with each utility serving its customers in isolation. The wholesale market’s success in lowering retail prices is still debated.

The wholesale market does not guarantee that load will always be met. If no additional generators are available to supply power during periods of peak grid stress, regulators rely on scarcity pricing algorithms to raise clearing prices until demand is reduced enough to prevent loss-of-load events or until an administrative ceiling (price control) is reached. If that fails, load shedding is the next step.

To ensure system-wide reliability, regulators require utilities to procure sufficient reliable capacity. For wholesale energy markets to function on their own, a scarcity pricing mechanism would need to allow prices to rise sufficiently to fully incentivize developers to build plants that operate only during periods of high grid stress.

Price caps prevent energy markets from solving the missing money problem by limiting revenue during scarcity hours, but simply eliminating them has a serious downside. Prices could spike to astronomical levels during periods of grid stress, and these occasional spikes can create perverse incentives.

Grid regions have adopted various solutions to the missing money problem. Texas relies primarily on a wholesale energy market with minimal price controls, allowing prices to reach $5,000/MWh. However, even these large price spikes still fail to fully incentivize building the firm capacity needed for peak load. To provide additional incentives, Texas created the Texas Energy Fund (TEF), which offers state-backed, low-interest loans to build dispatchable plants, such as gas combined-cycle plants and peakers. Other grid regions rely on a combination of regulations and a separate wholesale capacity market, which provides additional revenue for essential plants that rarely run.

The capacity market

Operated by RTOs, the capacity market was created to solve the missing money problem. A capacity market does not trade energy (MWh); it trades accredited capacity (MW). Accredited capacity is the firm capacity proven to be available during periods of maximum grid stress. It operates as a procurement auction that pays generator owners a fixed price (typically expressed in dollars per MW-day) to keep steel in the ground, maintained, staffed, and ready to deliver power when the grid needs it most. They are not paid to run, but to be ready to run. They earn additional revenue in the wholesale energy market if they are cleared to generate.

The capacity market provides a centralized venue for generator owners to offer accredited capacity and for utilities to purchase any shortfall to meet their reliability obligations. As in the energy market, pooling these resources across a broad regional footprint optimizes procurement and avoids the higher costs that would arise if each utility had to overbuild.

Most RTOs hold forward capacity auctions one to three years before the delivery year. To set the regional capacity target, the grid operator projects the region’s coincident peak demand for a future year, then adds a mandatory reserve margin (15% to 20%) to meet the standard utility reliability metric: a Loss of Load Expectation (LOLE) of no more than one day in ten years. Each auction aims to clear sufficient capacity to meet the reliability target.

Generators wishing to participate submit their accredited capacity, with offers sorted from lowest to highest to form a supply stack. An owner’s offer reflects the minimum revenue the plant needs to cover fixed annual operations and debt service: the missing money from the energy market. Fully depreciated units or plants earning healthy revenue elsewhere may offer near zero simply to clear, while older thermal units needing major overhauls submit higher offers. Unlike the wholesale energy market, the highest offer does not directly set the clearing price. However, as we will see, higher offers do push the clearing price higher. As in the energy market, sellers hope for a clearing price higher than their offer.

To prevent extreme price volatility, the grid operator sets the clearing price using an administrative demand curve approved by regulators. The curve starts at an administrative price cap and slopes downward as more capacity is offered (more supply, lower price). Its target price is calibrated to Net CONE (Cost Of New Entry), defined as the annual revenue shortfall a new peaking plant faces after accounting for expected energy sales. In other words, Net CONE equals the missing money. A clearing price equal to Net CONE generally signals a healthy grid. At this price, with energy and capacity revenue combined, a peaker is financially whole. A lower price indicates a surplus of reliable capacity, while a higher price indicates a shortage.

The supply curve starts low and rises. As demand for reliable capacity increases, the supply stack will inevitably include more expensive units. The slope of the supply stack reflects the available supply. A limited supply produces a steeper slope. The point where the rising supply stack intersects the downward-sloping demand curve determines the uniform clearing price paid to all cleared generators. Utilities pay this clearing price for their purchased capacity and pass the cost directly to retail consumers through a non-bypassable rider on their monthly electric bills.

Figure 3. Example of how the clearing price is set.

Figure 3 shows an example. The Y-axis represents the capacity price ($/MW-Day), and the X-axis shows Reliable Capacity (MW). The grid operator constructs the demand curve so it passes through the target coordinate: (Reliability Target, Net CONE). The Reliability Target on the horizontal axis represents the total firm capacity needed to meet peak grid stress. Net CONE is on the vertical axis. If supply equals the Reliability Target, the market clears at Net CONE, signaling a healthy grid. If supply exceeds the Reliability Target, the clearing price falls below Net CONE, indicating a capacity surplus. If reserves are tight, the price rises toward the price cap, signaling the need to build new plants. In this example, supply exceeds the Reliability Target, so the price clears below Net CONE.

While capacity markets offer one solution to the missing money problem, each grid region uses a tailored approach. The goal, however, is always the same: ensure sufficient accredited capacity to power the grid during peak stress and provide plant owners with appropriate financial incentives.

Effective Load Carrying Capability (ELCC)

Before the introduction of solar and wind power, determining accredited capacity was straightforward because dispatchable plants have a known failure rate and their failures generally do not correlate. Because solar and wind output is weather-dependent and weather patterns do correlate, regulators developed a new approach called ELCC.

ELCC measures the firm capacity a generator can reliably deliver during periods of maximum grid stress, expressed as a percentage of its nameplate rating. Maximum grid stress occurs when the most accredited capacity is needed to keep the lights on, typically during a summer demand peak. Grid planners calculate a resource’s ELCC using multi-year grid simulations to determine how much incremental load the grid can support with the added resource while maintaining a 1-day-in-10-years reliability standard.

RTOs calculate ELCCs before each capacity auction so utilities know how much accredited capacity to procure. ELCCs for solar and wind vary significantly across grid regions, with southern regions having higher ELCCs for solar and the Great Plains region having higher ELCCs for wind. Figure 4 below lists the ELCC ratings PJM calculated for the 2028/2029 capacity auction.

Figure 4. PJM 2028/29 ELCC ratings.

Regulators require utilities to maintain sufficient accredited capacity as the primary means of preventing blackouts. A generator’s ELCC determines how much of its nameplate capacity counts toward meeting that requirement. Any shortfall must be covered by other resources, either existing or newly procured.

For example, suppose a utility needs an additional 1,000 MW of accredited capacity to power a new data center. Using the PJM ratings shown above, a 1,000 MW nuclear plant with a 96% ELCC counts as 960 MW of accredited capacity, leaving a 40 MW gap to be filled by other resources. A 1,000 MW tracking solar plant with a 10% ELCC counts as 100 MW, leaving a 900 MW gap. The utility can use spare accredited capacity to fill these gaps; otherwise, it must procure additional capacity.

If a utility adds solar and wind power to reduce emissions while serving the same customer load, it may already have sufficient dispatchable capacity to meet its reliability obligation. It can retain that capacity even as solar and wind displace some of its generation. However, a retained plant’s fixed costs remain even as its output declines, raising its cost per megawatt-hour. If the utility retires that retained capacity for any reason before replacing it with comparable capacity, it will face a shortfall in accredited capacity.

If customer load grows, the utility is less likely to have spare capacity because maintaining excess capacity is expensive. The utility may then need to procure additional firm capacity. This helps explain the difficulty of accommodating new data centers. Serving new load with solar is difficult because of its low ELCC. There simply isn’t enough preexisting accredited capacity to firm new solar. Even serving new load with gas alone has been challenging in recent years, as demand has outstripped the supply of new gas turbines.

The ELCC of solar and wind energy decreases as penetration increases. To see why, consider a region like Texas before the first solar plant. Peak stress occurred during the hottest part of the day, when the sun shines brightest and air conditioning runs at full output. At the same time, solar plants generated maximum output. The first tranche of solar plants used this alignment to reduce peak stress during that period. As more solar was added, however, peak stress shifted to later in the day, when air conditioning remains nearly as high but the sun begins to set, lowering solar output and thus lowering its ELCC. At ultra-high solar penetration, peak stress will shift to a winter night, when furnaces and heat pumps are in heavy use, EVs are charging, and batteries are depleted.

Figure 5 below shows the results of an ERCOT study that calculates marginal summer evening ELCCs for solar power in Texas under varying levels of deployed solar and wind. Marginal refers to the ELCC of the next plant built, not the average ELCC of existing plants. Marginal ELCC is an essential variable for estimating the cost of building the next plant.

Figure 5. Study done by ERCOT showing summer evening marginal ELCCs for solar power.

The diagram is confusing until you realize it is three-dimensional: the z-axis represents ELCC, the x-axis represents deployed solar, and the y-axis represents deployed wind. Including a wind axis shows how solar and wind complement each other. Notice how higher wind penetration increases the solar ELCC.

The study shows solar’s marginal ELCC ranging from 10% to 18% at low solar penetrations, then falling to zero as deployment increases. Excess solar not only lowers its ELCC, raising firming costs, but also increases curtailment, raising generation costs. According to the study, ELCCs were historically assumed to be 74-100% between 2010 and 2024. If those ELCCs are accurate, solar would have been cheap during that era, as it required little additional firming capacity. It would be useful to see analogous diagrams that include 4, 8, and 10 hours of storage. Storage improves ELCCs but adds significant costs, and even the ELCCs of solar paired with storage decline as penetration increases.

To see how ELCC is used to estimate the cost of building the next solar plant, we turn to Lazard. Solar and wind power advocates often cite Lazard’s Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) estimates as evidence that these technologies are low-cost. However, focusing on LCOE alone neglects firming costs. Lazard outlines the more relevant costs in the “Cost of Firming Intermittency—Results” section. That section shows that the cost of the next plant equals Firming + LCOE.

Across grid regions, when storage is used for firming, Lazard’s unsubsidized average Firming + LCOE cost for the next solar plant is $150/MWh (15 ¢/kWh). This is double the current generation cost of about 7.5 ¢/kWh and nearly equal to the current residential rate of 18 ¢/kWh. Firming solar with existing gas plants averages $115/MWh (11.5 ¢/kWh), still significantly higher than current generation costs.

These higher prices haven’t significantly affected retail prices in regions like Texas because federal subsidies and older plants with high ELCCs, financed at low interest rates, keep costs down. The share of newer solar farms with lower ELCCs that operate without subsidies and at higher interest rates is not yet large enough to meaningfully affect the average.

Finally, Lazard’s prices reflect the cost of the next plant, not the long-run cost; as ELCCs continue to fall, costs will continue to rise. Solar with storage is far from CO 2 -free power. Unless massively overbuilt with huge amounts of storage, these hybrid plants still rely heavily on gas at night and during colder months. Achieving further emissions reductions with solar and storage will require increasingly higher percentages of those assets, which will result in increasingly lower ELCCs.

The looming capacity crisis

General Omar Bradley once said: “Amateurs talk strategy; professionals talk logistics.” In power markets, we could say amateurs talk about wholesale spot prices, while pros lose sleep over capacity prices. If a grid has the required level of accredited capacity, the lights are likely to stay on. On the other hand, a region may have enough nameplate capacity to generate far more than it consumes in a year yet still experience frequent load shedding.

When capacity markets were created in the late 1990s, few paid attention because prices were low. That changed in recent years as prices soared and, in PJM, reached their administrative price caps. PJM matters because it is the country’s largest grid operator, managing transmission for more than 65 million consumers in 13 states.

Figure 6 shows PJM-accredited capacity prices by year. Prices have reached the cap of about $333/MW-day. Without these active price caps, PJM market simulations indicate that underlying scarcity would have pushed recent prices above $550/MW-day across the PJM footprint.

Figure 6. PJM accredited capacity prices.

California has a resource adequacy market that operates somewhat differently from the capacity market discussed earlier but shares the same goal of creating a market for firm capacity. Resource adequacy is analogous to accredited capacity but is expressed in $/kW-month. The latest report includes results only through 2023, but still shows a clear long-term trend of escalating resource adequacy prices, as shown in Figure 7.

Figure 7. CAISO resource adequacy prices by year in $/kW-month.

California has the highest electricity prices on the mainland US, nearly double the national average. Major drivers include resource adequacy requirements, rooftop solar cost shifts, wildfire mitigation, and public purpose programs.

Ironically, California has among the lowest and most stable wholesale energy prices compared with other major grid regions. Figure 8 shows the ranges. Using EIA spreadsheets to compute a simple average, Northern California’s wholesale price in 2026 (through the end of Oct.) is $36.8/MWh, compared with $54.5/MWh across the other major hubs. This may seem paradoxical given its high electricity prices. The merit order effect can explain the paradox. California’s large solar portfolio lowers wholesale spot prices, but high fixed and resource adequacy costs can outweigh the small savings. California’s average generation cost for Investor-Owned Utilities (IOUs) is about $130/MWh (13 ¢/kWh), highlighting the large gap between IOU generation costs and wholesale prices.

Figure 8. Wholesale spot prices by region. Data supplied by the EIA.

Capacity price concerns are not limited to PJM; according to a congressional report, prices are rising in other regions:

“Some of the supply and demand trends observed in PJM have been observed in these other regions as well. As a result, it is possible that capacity prices in these other markets could potentially increase if the underlying trends continue. Some indications suggest this is already underway. For example, in April 2025, MISO’s 2025/2026 capacity auction cleared at $666.50/MW-day for summer capacity, compared to $30.00/MW-day in the previous auction. MISO summarized the reason for the price increase: “New capacity additions did not keep pace with decreased accreditation, suspensions/retirements and external resources””

Further evidence of a reliable capacity shortage comes from the proposed expansion of gas generation. The U.S. currently has about 550 GW of gas generation. The plan was to replace it with clean energy by 2050. However, according to Global Energy Monitor, demand for new gas-fired capacity has now reached 378 GW, with about 260 GW in the pre-construction phase. It’s unclear how much of this will be built, but the 126 GW surge in demand from 2025 to 2026 is staggering.

Notably, much of the demand for new gas comes from companies that have pledged to operate with zero emissions by 2030. Although they remain committed to that pledge, their actions suggest a desperate need for reliable capacity, even if it’s gas. They are increasingly interested in nuclear energy due to its high ELCC.

Figure 9. Proposed gas expansion for the U.S.

In summary, the shortage of reliable capacity boils down to a few key variables:

Surging demand for power More stringent accreditation requirements Retiring coal plants Failure to build sufficient new reliable capacity (gas, nuclear, storage) Shortage of new gas turbines due to disinvestment in manufacturing

Conclusion

The Senator has misdiagnosed the problem. He seems to believe we have a shortage of cheap electrons, but we actually have a surplus, especially in regions with high solar and wind penetration. The real issue is that we don’t have enough when we need it most, which is why we are struggling to accommodate new loads.

Price pressure from demand for new data centers isn’t the problem; it is a symptom. Data centers are ideal customers because of their high load factor. In a healthy energy market, we would build more reliable capacity to serve the new load. The problem is that we don’t seem able or willing to do this anymore.

Low prices in the wholesale spot market do not necessarily indicate a healthy grid, as California shows. Electricity costs are primarily determined by the cost of the assets required to power the grid during its most difficult hour. The wholesale energy market provides only a fraction of that revenue and is not well suited to creating incentives to build the lowest-cost asset mix to meet that need.

To be fair to policymakers, finding high-quality sources for long-range energy planning is difficult, if not impossible. Sources such as Lazard’s and published ELCC ratings help estimate the cost of the next plant, not the long-range resource mix. Because ELCCs can fall, it is a mistake to assume that extrapolating current prices will yield the lowest-cost solution that meets long-range policy goals. A plant with a higher overnight cost but a stable ELCC could be significantly cheaper in the long run.

What’s needed is a way to accurately estimate the cost of a proposed mix of generators that meet long-term policy objectives, enabling utilities and policymakers to explore a wide range of scenarios. It’s hard to imagine a better investment than sound long-range energy planning. Mistakes today can add up to trillions in higher energy costs and slower economic growth.

Grid operators are best suited to analyze grid physics. They have the tools, data, and expertise. However, they are not well suited to estimating asset prices. They could publish online grid simulators that allow utilities, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to input a resource mix and asset pricing. This division of labor, with each side contributing what it does best, should yield the most realistic view of the cost of building a reliable future grid.