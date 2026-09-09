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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Sep 12

Turn the assumptions around - run the grid on natural gas and make the peakers batteries. The crazies need to come to reality on cost. But the net zero zealots can just quit using everything hydrocarbon based and all derivative products today. That will reduce stress on the grid.

Cost matters and the experience with batteries matters.

Doing studies to drive one conclusion over another needs to stop. Engineering ethics have gone to zero.

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Robin Gaster's avatar
Robin Gaster
Sep 10

Excellent and very useful analysis. A realist energy model necessarily tramples on all kinds of sacred cows.

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