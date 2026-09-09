Batteries are proposed as a solution to nearly every grid challenge, from enabling rapid data center interconnections to replacing fossil-fuel peaking power plants with a cleaner alternative. In principle, energy storage provides distinct value across many grid operations:

Curtailment Reduction: Absorbing excess solar and wind generation during periods of local transmission congestion or oversupply. Frequency Regulation: Supplying rapid-response ancillary services in systems with high variable renewable penetration. Energy Arbitrage: Charging during low-cost hours and discharging when wholesale prices surge. Peak Capacity Shaving: Replacing dispatchable peaking generation to meet load peaks.

While the first three functions primarily address integrating intermittent generation, this analysis focuses squarely on point 4: the system economics and reliability physics of replacing peaking power plants with short-duration battery storage to handle high-stress grid events.

According to the latest estimates, fully installed CAPEX for a combustion turbine is $1,500/kW, compared with $1,521/kW for a grid-connected 4-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The conclusion seems clear: replace peakers with batteries, which deploy faster, are charged with cleaner energy, and produce no emissions at the point of use.

To test how well this thesis performs under real-world conditions, we use simulation to model a synthetic grid anchored by an optimal mix of combined-cycle gas and peaking capacity, with no storage. We then introduce 4-hour battery storage with capacity equal to that of the peaking plants to assess how much peaker capacity can be retired without causing load shedding.

Next, we compare these findings with a widely cited peer-reviewed study on the topic. Finally, we evaluate the economics of battery integration across two additional extreme grid archetypes—an all-renewable system and an all-nuclear system—with and without allocations of gas peakers, and measure the resulting impact on prices and system-level CO 2 emissions. The findings are both interesting and ironic.

Simulation

Simulations use a custom hourly dispatch and capacity-expansion model implemented in Excel and coupled with Excel’s nonlinear constrained optimizer. The simulator steps through each hour of the year using 2 years of hourly demand, solar, and wind data. For each hour, we simulate production, store any surplus, or draw from storage to cover any deficit.

The optimizer explores unspecified variables to find the lowest-cost solution. For instance, it finds the optimal balance between overbuilding bulk energy and the battery storage capacity needed to meet policy constraints. A policy constraint, for example, may require that peaking power generation equal 3.1% of annual energy consumption.

For cost data, we use the latest available data from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the EIA, GridLab, and regulatory filings. All assumptions are listed in the appendix. Hourly data come from the EIA MISO grid. MISO data are rescaled to serve as a proxy for the US grid, avoiding the excessive smoothing of demand and of solar and wind generation that would result from using a national data set. Grid congestion is not modeled; thus, solar and wind results should be viewed as lower-bounded estimates, as congestion will pose a significant problem at high penetrations of either. Costs in all simulations are for generation only, excluding transmission and distribution.

Replacing peakers with batteries on an ideal gas-powered grid

We begin with an idealized gas-powered grid in which combined-cycle gas turbines (CCGTs) supply bulk energy and single-cycle combustion turbines meet peak demand. Annual U.S. electricity consumption is approximately 4,200,000 GWh, with a peak demand of about 762 GW. Approximately 302 GW of peaking plant capacity meets peak demand, representing roughly 3.1% of annual electricity generation. Our simulated baseline grid reflects these parameters.

The objective is to replace peakers with BESS without shedding load, while minimizing cost and enforcing system-level constraints. We use four-hour lithium-ion systems because they are the most common utility-scale configuration in current procurement and planning practice and offer a good balance of lower cost and adequate charge and discharge capacity. For our purposes, the BESS unit’s storage capacity affects only unit price, since system-level storage is increased by adding units as needed.

Across all scenarios, load is met every hour of the year without shedding. Peaker and storage capacities are treated as hard constraints. The optimizer determines the minimum CCGT generation capacity required to meet load in each scenario. In the baseline case, this capacity is 652 GW.

Figure 1 shows a simulation of the baseline during a mid-July heat event. Here, we add 302 GW of storage with no other changes. Only CCGT generation is allowed to charge the batteries. Demand is shown in red, CCGT in purple, battery state of charge in green, and peakers in black. The green trace represents stored energy, not battery output: when it reaches the top of the graph, the battery fleet is full.

Figure 1. Red is demand, purple is CCGT power, green is state of charge, black is gas peaking.

The problem is that during several consecutive hot nights, demand remains so high that the CCGT fleet operates at full capacity even after the daytime peak has passed. Little to no surplus energy is available to recharge the batteries, leaving their state of charge near depletion for five consecutive days. Charging them during this period would require generation from the very peakers the batteries are intended to replace.

To retire the peakers without shedding load, the optimizer must add sufficient CCGT capacity to meet energy demand and provide charging headroom to restore the BESS state of charge between peak events. Figure 2 compares the cases. “Hours of storage” indicates how long the total system-level storage can supply the grid at the grid’s average annual demand. This should not be confused with the four-hour storage capacity of each BESS unit.

The first row is the baseline case with peakers; the second is a one-to-one replacement of peakers with storage; and the third is a one-to-two replacement of peakers with storage. The optimizer determines the optimal CCGT capacity to avoid load shedding, given the constrained peaking power and storage capacities.

Figure 2. Compares a gas-powered grid using peakers with storage. Results are for generation only.

The baseline system (row 1) requires 652 GW of CCGT capacity and 302 GW of gas peakers. Replacing the peakers with 302 GW of BESS (row 2) requires an additional 140 GW of CCGT, raising the total to 792 GW. Total installed capacity increases from 954 GW to 1,094 GW. Costs rise from $63.7/MWh to $73.6/MWh, an increase of $9.9/MWh. Emissions decline slightly, from 471 to 465 gCO 2 /kWh. We have 2.5 hours of system-level storage to replace peakers, but recharging during sustained high-demand periods requires significantly more bulk generation.

If we double storage to 5 hours (row 3), the cost rises to $85.6/MWh, with only a modest 23 GW reduction in required CCGT capacity compared with the 2.5-hour case, indicating diminishing returns from adding more storage to reduce CCGT capacity. The optimizer finds that 180.6 hours of system-level storage are needed to avoid any increase in the baseline 652 GW, and 375.1 hours are needed to reach an absolute minimum of 601 GW.

New gas-turbine costs have risen sharply in recent years. GridLab’s regression analysis indicates that CCGT plants entering service in the 2030 period cost about $2,200/kW, while single-cycle combustion turbines cost about $1,500/kW. The EIA’s current assumptions list grid-connected four-hour battery storage at $1,521/kW, and fixed operating, maintenance, and augmentation costs of $41.8/kW-year (O&M).

In the 2.5-hour system-level storage case, setting battery CAPEX to zero while keeping O&M costs unchanged reduces the cost to $63.3/MWh, comparable to the peaker baseline of $63.7/kW. This shows that lowering battery CAPEX alone cannot make a BESS replacement competitive under these assumptions.

The results reflect the need for additional, more expensive CCGT capacity for charging and the fixed costs of maintaining the battery fleet. Combustion turbines have CAPEX similar to storage, but because they have an independent energy source, the system requires significantly less bulk capacity. Unlike storage, peakers incur fuel costs, but those costs are minimal because peakers provide only 3.1% of annual generation.

Study to replace peakers in California

Next, we turn to a peer-reviewed study on this topic: “Private and External Costs and Benefits of Replacing High-Emitting Peaker Plants with Batteries.” Researchers from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the University of California, Berkeley conducted the study. It examined the potential for replacement of 19 of California’s highest-emitting peaker plants with lithium-ion BESS and addressed three questions:

Can the peaker plants be retired? Are BESS replacements economical? How do BESS replacements affect net greenhouse-gas emissions?

The BESS generated revenue through frequency regulation, energy price arbitrage, and resource adequacy payments. Most projected BESS revenue came from frequency regulation. In a conventional grid, synchronous generators inherently supply inertia and traditionally provide frequency regulation by varying output around their operating point. As inverter-based solar and wind displace synchronous generation, they reduce system inertia and increase the need to procure fast frequency response, frequency regulation, and other balancing services from dedicated resources such as BESS.

The study sized the BESS to cover 95% of peaker-load events, yet the BESS did not provide the plants’ full service. The batteries therefore did not replace the peakers; they replaced only the less-demanding portion of peaker operation and left the most reliability-critical events to the peakers or another capacity resource.

This is a fundamental problem because a peaker plant’s costs are overwhelmingly fixed, with only a small fuel and variable-maintenance component avoided when it does not run. If peakers remain essential grid infrastructure, their fixed costs persist. To the extent that BESS displace the revenue needed to support peakers’ fixed costs, that revenue must be replaced through capacity payments, regulated cost recovery, reliability contracts, or another funding mechanism. That is an unaccounted-for cost shift.

The study found that 5 of the 19 BESS projects had a positive net present value (NPV). However, this does not show that 5 peakers were economically replaced, because the reported NPV includes monetized climate and human-health effects but omits the cost of retaining peaker capacity for the most difficult load events.

The study found that all 19 BESS projects increased net life-cycle greenhouse-gas emissions compared with continued peaker operation. This is counterintuitive because BESS are commonly portrayed as charging from low-carbon solar generation and displacing high-carbon peaker generation. However, in the study, charging the BESS imposed additional electricity demand, which led to additional generation from gas plants. Battery round-trip losses further amplified gas emissions. The analysis also included upstream greenhouse-gas emissions from BESS manufacturing.

The study found that reducing peaker operations produced net local air pollution benefits for residents near peaker plants, including lower emissions of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx). However, while the analysis counted BESS life-cycle greenhouse-gas emissions, it did not similarly quantify the non-greenhouse-gas pollution and health damages associated with mining, materials processing, cell manufacturing, transportation, and end-of-life management. It therefore demonstrated reduced local pollution near California peakers but did not establish that total cradle-to-grave pollution or health damage declined. To that extent, the analysis leaves an unaccounted-for geographic pollution shift.

Figure 3 summarizes the results. Panel A shows the net present value (NPV) of each BESS project, including private costs and revenues and monetized climate and human health impacts. A dot to the right of the center line indicates a positive NPV. Panel B shows the net 100-year life-cycle global-warming impact relative to continued peaker operation. A dot to the right of the center line indicates that the BESS project produced higher net greenhouse-gas emissions than the peaker-plant counterfactual.

Figure 3. a) A dot to the right shows a positive net present value. b) A dot to the right shows higher CO 2 emissions.

Simulating renewables and nuclear, with and without peakers

In this section, we compare idealized grids powered by CCGT, renewables, and nuclear with peakers, then with storage, using the same procedure outlined earlier. We use idealized grids to better isolate the difference between peakers and storage. Figure 4 shows the results of each simulation. The top half shows bulk generation with peakers, and the bottom half shows storage replacing peakers.

The first column shows the scenario number. All simulations using peakers are normalized so that annual peaker consumption is 3.1% for better comparisons. That level has worked well empirically for the U.S. grid. Peaker capacity (in GW) is also listed. The overbuild factor is proportional to consumption, so an overbuild factor of one indicates that annual energy production equals annual energy consumption. Hours of storage is how long the total storage fleet can supply the grid at its average annual demand. CO 2 analysis includes both emissions at the source and life-cycle emissions from producing the components. Land use is the square miles needed to supply current U.S. consumption. As a reference, New York State has a total area of 54,556 square miles.

Figure 4. Optimized simulations of idealized U.S. scaled grids with and without peakers

Simulations 1 and 8 restate the results from the earlier section but now include additional information. Simulation 1 uses peakers, whereas Simulation 8 replaces peakers with storage, raising the price from $63.7/MWh to $73.6/MWh.

Simulations 2 and 9 model a 100% solar-powered grid, first with peakers and then with enough additional storage to replace them. A 100% solar grid is an important scenario to analyze because it has been proposed as a way to power microgrids for data centers and other industrial centers with zero-emissions corporate goals. The optimizer determines the optimal balance of overbuilding and storage to minimize cost while maintaining the 3.1% peaker consumption constraint. The cost with storage is a staggering $556.5/MWh. Allowing 3.1% gas peakers reduces this to $349.8/MWh, still extremely expensive but a significant decrease.

What’s interesting is that allowing a small amount of gas also reduces CO 2 emissions by lowering life-cycle emissions from less overbuilding and storage. Note that, even though peaker consumption was held to 3.1%, peaker capacity more than doubled to 728 GW compared with the all-gas scenario. In an all-dispatchable grid, peak stress occurs on summer afternoons, when sufficient bulk capacity remains to supply about 2/3 of the load. In all renewable scenarios, peak stress shifts to winter nights, when there may be little solar or wind for several days. Under these conditions, peakers must serve nearly all of the load until the weather improves. This effect nearly doubles the comparative levelized cost of peakers.

For Scenarios 3 and 10, the optimizer designs the lowest-cost all-renewable system. It selects the solar/wind ratio, overbuild factor, and hours of storage while maintaining the 3.1% peaker constraint for 3 and the zero-peaker constraint for 10.

For 3, the optimizer sets the solar/wind ratio to 34%/66%. The cost is significantly lower at $185.9/MWh than in the all-solar scenario because it leverages complementary effects from mixing solar and wind across a large region at optimal percentages. The peaker capacity is 694 GW, more than double that of the all-gas scenario, because peakers serve nearly all load during weather doldrums. In 10, without peakers, the optimizer abruptly shifts the solar/wind ratio to 86%/14%. The cost spikes to $434.9/MWh because doldrums must be compensated for with extreme overbuilding and storage.

Scenario 3 comes with important caveats. Costs remain very high, and the high-voltage transmission grid must be rebuilt to achieve even that. Because renewables have low capacity factors, they must transmit 3 to 5 times as much power as a comparable dispatchable plant generating the same energy, causing grid congestion. The current strategy is to use collocated storage to reduce congestion, but this also reduces complementary effects.

Either way, costs will exceed the $185.9/MWh result. Collocated storage eliminates complementary effects, leading to greater overbuilding and storage. Centralized storage requires rebuilding the high-voltage grid to the point that it eliminates all congestion with an all-renewable portfolio. This is referred to as a copper-plate grid. With collocated storage, the cost of 3 will be similar to that of the all-solar scenario. Building a copper-plate grid involves replacing much of the current transmission infrastructure with higher-voltage lines, larger poles, wider corridors, and larger substations.

The cost of building a congestion-free copper-plate grid that can accommodate high renewable penetration is difficult to estimate. Still, it will be substantial and could easily negate the value of regional storage. These upgrades must be counted as a cost of pursuing complementary effects and should be added to the 185.9/MWh result. Another important caveat is that the required land area is about three times the size of New York State. This extreme footprint is due to the high percentage of wind power, which has a lower density than solar.

The remaining scenarios model a 100% nuclear power grid, using four CAPEX values:

The average for all plants coming online before the Three Mile Island (TMI) accident in 2026 dollars: $2,250/kW. The nth-of-a-kind (NOAK) estimate by an MIT study for the AP1000: $4,625/kW. According to the study, this price is achieved after building 10 to 20 reactors. Common estimate for the cost of building the next AP1000: $8,000/kW. Cost estimate for Vogtle 3 & 4 or first-of-a-kind SMRs: $16,000/kW.

All nuclear scenarios that use storage are constrained to 2.5 hours, the same as in the all-gas scenario, corresponding to 302 GW. The optimizer determines the minimum nuclear overbuild factor.

Across all scenarios, peakers are cheaper than storage; the higher the nuclear CAPEX, the larger the cost difference. Peakers reduce the need to overbuild nuclear capacity more effectively than batteries, which struggle to charge during sustained grid stress without significantly increasing the nuclear overbuild factor (1.09 with peakers vs 1.32 with storage). Either way, life-cycle CO 2 emissions are extremely low, with peakers at 33 g/kWh versus 18 g/kWh for storage.

Scenarios 4 and 11 show the pre-TMI accident cost. This cost is slightly lower than gas at $61.8/MWh with peakers versus $72.9/MWh with storage. Scenarios 5 and 12 show the NOAK cost of AP1000s, at $86.5/MWh with peakers versus $102.9/MWh with storage. Scenarios 6 and 13 show the cost of building the next AP1000, at $121.6/MWh with peakers versus $145.6/MWh with storage. Scenarios 7 and 14 show the first-of-a-kind cost, at $204.9/MWh with peakers versus $246.7/MWh with storage.

Conclusion

These results show that, among the modeled commercially proven options, peaking power plants are the most economical way to manage consumption peaks without load shedding, regardless of policy goals.

For grids using dispatchable power plants, either gas or nuclear, peakers reduce the overbuilding of bulk capacity needed to meet peak demand more effectively than lithium-ion batteries can. This is because during periods of sustained grid stress, charging batteries adds additional stress, which then requires more bulk capacity to charge them. The cost of the additional bulk capacity plus the cost of the storage exceeds the cost of the peakers unless the CAPEX of storage is near zero. The higher the CAPEX of the bulk capacity, the greater this cost difference.

For grids with high penetrations of intermittent renewable energy, the value of gas peakers is even greater. Using peakers lowers both system-level costs and emissions when life-cycle analysis is considered. While lithium-ion batteries are effective for smoothing intermittency, reducing renewable curtailment, and providing frequency regulation, they are not well suited to handle extreme weather doldrums. Peakers are more effective because they have an independent energy source that can be called upon as needed. In contrast, batteries cannot charge during doldrums without extreme overbuilding of solar and wind plants.

The cost of powering a grid with 96.9% intermittent renewables (100% - 3.1%) is extremely high. But increasing to 100% nearly doubles the cost again and raises CO 2 emissions as well. Ironically, a 96.9% renewable penetration, with large battery installations, will require more than double the peaker capacity of a grid dominated by dispatchable sources with no batteries.

Policymakers must recognize that there is no such thing as a zero-carbon grid unless all manufacturing is also zero-carbon, and that low electricity prices are essential to incentivize electrification. Replacing peakers with lithium-ion BESS to achieve a slight reduction in CO 2 emissions at the point of generation can actually increase life-cycle CO 2 emissions and significantly raise generation costs.

Among the commercially proven options modeled here, the most cost-effective way to reduce grid-level carbon emissions and promote greater electrification is to maintain a large fleet of low-cost gas peakers and to focus on reducing the cost of nuclear energy.