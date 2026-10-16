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Mark Case's avatar
Mark Case
Oct 17

No. The article assumes current inflexible soft costs. That is a matter of politics and not engineering. Remove the soft costs, as the US is trying to do via BAAJA and the ground shifts. Add automatic curtailment from domestic systems - perfectly possible and in place in Australia - and the ground shifts again. Add home batteries and large scale BESS, such as Western Australia’s isolated grid system which has gone from a ~0% three years ago to nearly 40% of the evening peak today, and the cost case is wholly different.

The article is completely correct from a ‘right here, right now in the USA’ perspective and is a detailed and accurate snapshot of a moment in time - but it does not consider and nor is it intended to consider the effect of low cost, easily constructed and integrated technology which is available (bar some ridiculously restrictive bureaucratic regulation ) to a large proportion of the population and industry. In a way the argument is superfluous- the accountants will ultimately decide and in most of the world the decision has been made.

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Kevin Langford's avatar
Kevin Langford
Oct 16

Very helpful and lots of good for thought. Will have a think about it in my UK context A where many things are different including much lower average electricity use, less sunshine and higher costs of alternative sources of generation (including gas). How confident are you in the basic 4 way cost split that you have used?

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