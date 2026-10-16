Few energy stories are more compelling than rooftop solar. You install solar panels on your roof, generate free energy from the sun, avoid disturbing land, and reduce emissions. How could anyone not love this story? The problem is that it’s extremely expensive. Rooftop solar is an energy luxury that few would consider installing if they had to pay the full price out of pocket.

Many who have installed it will dispute this claim because their total electricity costs fell by more than 50% afterward. That experience is real. The apparent contradiction resolves when you account for all the hidden costs. Hidden costs include direct subsidies, lost opportunity, and utility cost shifts. A cost shift occurs when one party underpays for a service, requiring another to overpay. These shifts can be subtle and difficult to understand. They result from misguided policies that promote rooftop solar and from misaligned residential electricity billing practices.

This topic matters to all ratepayers because cost shifts raise electricity rates for everyone, not just those with rooftop solar. Advocates who don’t understand this are pushing to increase incentives to promote widespread adoption as a quick way to reduce greenhouse gases. This will amplify cost shifts, whose adverse effects scale with the rooftop solar adoption rate.

In this analysis, we explain the major hidden costs and estimate their economic impact on what a rooftop consumer would pay out of pocket without them. We will analyze systems with and without storage to assess how storage affects hidden costs. This will yield an estimate of the societal cost of rooftop solar.

Prices of installed components

For overnight costs of a fully installed standalone rooftop solar system, we refer to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL). LBNL provides empirical cost data for states with the highest adoption rates. Each state must have at least 20 samples to be included. In our analysis, we use a lower-bound estimate of $3/Wdc. This estimate assumes future cost reductions from the current median of about $4/Wdc, reflecting policymakers’ efforts to lower costs. We assume a national-average AC capacity factor of 18%. Because the capacity factor is rated on an AC basis, we multiply the overnight cost by a DC/AC Inverter Loading Ratio (ILR) of 1.25.

Figure 1. LBNL empirical overnight cost of rooftop solar by state.

For overnight costs of a fully installed storage system, we use the Tesla Powerwall 3. It is a popular choice with readily available pricing data. Tesla charges $8,200 for the unit; fully installed, it costs about $1,000/kWh.

Rooftop solar prices in the U.S. are roughly double those in comparable countries, largely due to higher soft costs. The problem stems from a fragmented morass of municipal permitting and utility interconnection rules, along with older residential electrical panels that often require expensive upgrades. This creates a friction-heavy installation process that requires an aggressive, well-paid sales force simply to keep customers from dropping out. As Figure 1 shows, this is a nationwide issue, indicating it won’t be easy to fix.

California, for instance, passed laws to standardize permitting statewide; however, local building departments and municipal utilities still find administrative ways to stall projects. California’s costs remain near the national median at ~$4/Wdc. Elon Musk sought to disrupt the model: after Tesla acquired SolarCity, Tesla eliminated door-to-door sales and moved to an automated online ordering process that used satellite imagery to design systems. The experiment failed to overcome local red tape and project complexity, causing Tesla’s residential solar market share to collapse.

Considering that this is a longstanding issue, U.S. prices are unlikely to align with those of other countries anytime soon. However, to account for this possibility, we will include in the analysis the effects of overnight solar costs falling by 50% to $1.5/Wdc.

The model

The average American residence consumes about 10,525 kWh of electricity per year. We designed our ideal rooftop solar energy system to produce the same net energy, accounting for all expected losses, including PV-system losses and degradation, but excluding battery-cycling losses. This corresponds to a nameplate capacity of 7.85 kWac. Without storage, annual grid purchases equal annual solar exports. Excess solar is exported to the distribution grid for bill credit. A larger system without storage is problematic because the rules prohibit exporting more energy than you consume from the utility. The overnight cost is $29,448.

For systems with storage, we use the Tesla Powerwall 3. The Powerwall 3 can power the average household for about 11.2 hours. This provides enough storage to increase self-consumed solar energy when net metering isn’t available. The Powerwall 3 also has a peak power output of 11.5 kW, which supports typical residential peak consumption. The fully installed overnight cost is $13,500.

To analyze the system accurately, we need component costs, annual maintenance costs, and loss factors, all listed in the Appendix. We also need four additional values: annual solar energy self-consumed, annual solar energy exported to the grid, annual grid energy consumed, and coincident peak reduction. The coincident peak reduction quantifies how much the solar system reduced the consumer’s contribution to the grid’s annual consumption peak.

To calculate these four values, we use a simulator that processes an hourly dataset of electricity consumption and solar panel output. It steps through each hour of the year, matching production to consumption. When solar output is high, it stores surplus energy. If storage is full, the system exports the remainder to the grid for a credit. When solar output is low, the system retrieves the required energy from storage. If storage is empty, the system draws energy from the grid.

We assume no exported solar energy is curtailed. In reality, however, operators can curtail exports for various reasons, so our zero-curtailment assumption omits the cost of lost export revenue.

Hourly datasets for demand and solar power output are sourced from the EIA’s Grid Monitor for the MISO grid. We chose MISO as a reasonable proxy for the average U.S. consumer. We rescaled the demand data to match our average consumer’s annual usage and the solar generation data to reflect an assumed 18% capacity factor for a typical rooftop solar installation.

Theory of billing

To understand cost shifts, we first need to know how utilities allocate funds to provide service. An electric bill can be complex and full of jargon, but for our purposes, we can group current billing items into two charges: a volumetric charge based on your kWh consumption and a fixed charge independent of consumption. On a typical American bill, volumetric charges make up about 80% and fixed charges about 20%.

In reality, however, only about 20% of a utility’s costs are truly variable, while roughly 80% are fixed. Variable costs include fuel, operations-related maintenance, and wholesale market purchases needed to meet demand not covered by the utility’s own generators and PPA agreements. Fixed costs cover the construction and maintenance of the generators and wires required to generate and deliver enough power to meet the annual coincident peak demand across all consumers.

Volumetric billing creates poor incentives that result in cost shifts. For example, if you go on vacation for a year and use almost no electricity, your bill drops by 80%. A crucial point to understand is that while this may seem fair, the utility only saved 20%. It had to maintain the ability to provide your electricity on demand, and that’s where it spends 80% of its money. In this example, we have a cost shift, but because cases like this are so rare, the effect on ratepayers is negligible.

Historically, volumetric billing was not a major issue because residential consumption was relatively uniform. However, with the growth of rooftop solar, EVs, and heat pumps, volumetric billing will eventually cause serious cost shifts as consumption patterns diverge. To eliminate cost shifts, we need a fair electricity bill that charges consumers based on the costs required to support their consumption patterns. The ideal bill has four components that reflect how utilities spend to provide service:

Coincident peak charge (35%) Variable charge (20%) Distribution charge (25%) Administrative charge (20%)

The coincident peak charge is a fixed charge based on a customer’s maximum power draw during the grid’s system-wide annual peak demand period, often in mid-July. It pays for the generators and high-voltage transmission infrastructure needed to meet system-wide peak demand. The variable charge is the only volumetric component of the bill and covers marginal generation expenses, such as fuel and wholesale energy purchases. The distribution charge maintains the distribution grid. It is a fixed charge based on a customer’s maximum annual individual power draw and is distinct from the coincident peak draw. The administrative charge covers remaining expenses unrelated to usage patterns.

These percentages are rough estimates that vary by state and utility. They are intended to illustrate the utility cost-shift mechanism described in the next section. This is how industrial consumers are billed. The goal is to align incentives with underlying costs. For example, industrial customers save money by shifting manufacturing to reduce coincident peak consumption, which increases the grid’s infrastructure capacity factor and, in turn, lowers costs for everyone.

The average national residential rate in 2026 is about 18.3 ¢/kWh. At this price, the average annual bill is $1,926. Figure 2 below shows a simplified bill using current practices. This bill will result in significant cost shifts as rooftop solar becomes more widespread. Figure 3 shows a fair market bill that breaks down the underlying costs the utility incurs to generate and deliver electricity. This billing structure aims to eliminate cost shifts. In the next section, we will use this as a basis for estimating what a customer should pay to eliminate cost shifts.

Figure 2. Typical structure of an electricity bill.

Figure 3. Billing structure to eliminate cost shifts.

Hidden costs

In this section, we examine four hidden-cost components and one offsetting system benefit. We calculate all hidden costs annually. To express them on a per-kWh basis, we divide by annual energy consumption to get (hidden cost)/kWh.

Direct subsidy Lost opportunity Net Energy Metering (NEM) Fixed-cost avoidance Coincident peak reduction

Direct subsidy. This occurs when a government provides a consumer with a cash credit that reduces the asset’s overnight cost, effectively shifting some of the cost from the customer to the taxpayer. In our model, we use the federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC). The ITC allows a consumer to claim a credit equal to 30% of the overnight cost of installed solar and storage. The ITC is no longer available, but we will use it to explain the experience of many rooftop solar advocates. Additionally, local and state governments are stepping in with new direct subsidies to replace it, so the model can easily accommodate these alternatives.

Direct subsidy = (overnight cost – subsidized overnight cost) / (life of asset)

Lost opportunity. Consumers who pay cash for a rooftop solar system often believe they’ve avoided interest. Our modeled solar-with-storage setup costs $42,948. They think they’ll recoup this cost through potential annual savings. But this doesn’t account for alternative ways to invest $42,948. For example, $42,948 invested in an S&P 500 index fund will, on average, grow to $749,416 after 30 years (the assumed life of the solar installation). The S&P 500 has returned about 10% on average since its founding, including reinvested dividends.

When conducting economic analysis, proper accounting requires you to assume an interest rate, even if you buy the asset with cash. This reflects the opportunity cost of not investing elsewhere. The only question is which interest rate to use.

In our analysis, we use 7% for the following reasons: 30-year mortgage rates are about 7.5%, 7% is a typical return for a low-risk, long-term investment, and rooftop solar is not risk-free. Rooftop solar carries several risks: equipment damage (hailstorms), underperformance, higher-than-expected maintenance costs, and the owner being forced to relocate and unable to recoup the investment. Homeowners insurance can mitigate some of these risks, but at a higher premium.

Rooftop solar salespeople often offer a low borrowing rate of 2-3%. To make a below-market rate work, they add a dealer fee to the overnight cost. The customer can now benefit from a higher government subsidy on the higher overnight cost that includes the dealer fee, but at the taxpayer’s expense.

Lost opportunity = annualized overnight cost with interest − annualized overnight cost without interest

Net Energy Metering cost shift (NEM). When a rooftop solar customer generates more energy than they can use, they export the excess to the distribution grid, where the utility redistributes it to other consumers on the feeder line. The utility credits the rooftop solar customer for each kWh exported. The credit value varies by state and local regulations. In our model, the value to the utility of exported energy is determined by how much it offsets the utility’s variable costs. In our fair billing (Figure 3), we assume variable costs are 20% of the bill. This is 20% of 18.3¢/kWh, or 3.7¢/kWh. If the utility is required to pay more than this assumed value, the difference creates a cost shift onto other ratepayers. Some states require utilities to give customers full credit on the volumetric portion of their bills for each kWh they export. This is called Net Energy Metering (NEM), although the term is now often used to describe any payment for exported energy.

NEM cost shift = price paid for exported energy – variable costs

Fixed-cost avoidance cost shift. This is the least understood yet most significant cost shift. When a customer generates a large share of their own energy and uses the grid for backup, volumetric billing significantly reduces their contribution to the utility’s fixed costs required to support that backup. When a customer reduces grid consumption, the utility saves only on the 20% of costs that are variable. The utility still has to provide on-standby infrastructure to serve demand at any moment, which accounts for 80% of its costs.

Fixed-cost avoidance = utilities’ fixed costs – fixed costs paid

Calculating the other hidden costs is straightforward, but this one can be confusing, so we will give an example without storage to illustrate how the model works.

The utilities’ fixed costs are the sum of the fixed-cost items in the fair bill (Figure 3), excluding the volumetric charge: $674 + $482 + $385 = $1,541. This amount represents the utility’s cost to provide the customer with electrical infrastructure, so it is the amount the customer should pay in fixed charges.

The fixed cost actually paid is the current billing fixed cost of $385 (Figure 2) plus the overpayment for variable costs. Figure 2 shows that if a customer receives 100% of their energy from the grid, variable costs are $1,541. The simulator shows that without storage, 55% of the energy comes from the grid and 45% is self-consumed solar. Under volumetric billing, the amount owed is 55% of $1,541, or $847. However, this exceeds the utility’s true variable cost.

If the customer had received 100% of the energy from the grid under fair billing, the volumetric charge would be only $385, as shown in Figure 3. Because the customer received 55% of the energy from the grid, the customer owes only 55% of $385 in variable charges, or $212. The variable overpayment is thus $847 - $212 = $635. The total fixed cost paid is then $385 + $635 = $1,020.

The fixed-cost avoidance shift without storage is $1,541 - $1,020 = $521, or 4.94 ¢/kWh.

Coincident peak reduction. Rooftop solar provides an uncompensated benefit to all ratepayers, which must be accounted for. Solar energy generally peaks at the same time as coincident peak consumption, driven by heavy air-conditioning use. This reduces the required generation and high-voltage transmission infrastructure needed to serve the coincident peak for all consumers.

Coincident peak reduction = reduction in costs to serve the coincident peak

The simulator compares the annual maximum net load with rooftop solar to the baseline maximum without. Since we are using an aggregate demand curve (MISO), this measures the reduction in the coincident peak. Rescaling the demand curve to one customer does not change these percentages. The result is a 9.4 percent reduction without storage and 13.1 percent with storage. The customer without storage is therefore credited 9.4 percent of the coincident-peak charge in Figure 3, or $64.

The net effect of heavy rooftop solar deployment on the distribution grid is unclear. It adds costs to manage bidirectional energy flows. Since we have no data on these costs, we assume the net effect is zero.

Results

In this section, we analyze four configurations: two at the average residential utility rate of 18.3 ¢/kWh (one without storage and one with storage) and two at a higher rate of 35 ¢/kWh (one without storage and one with storage).

We start by assuming 18.3 ¢/kWh and no storage, as shown in Figure 4. The top panel, shown in purple, presents the basic statistics. Self-consumed solar is 45%, with 55% coming from the grid. Excess solar is 55%, all of which is exported for a credit. When full NEM is offered, the customer pays no volumetric charges. This configuration reduces coincident peak consumption by 9.4%, providing a small benefit to the grid.

The second panel shows electricity costs from three perspectives: row 1 assumes all incentives are in place, with a 30% ITC and full NEM; the customer pays cash and ignores opportunity cost. The total cost has two components: the utility cost and the levelized cost of the solar setup (excluding interest). The total cost in blue is the weighted average of the components. In row 2, we remove the ITC and NEM and include a 7% interest rate in the levelized cost calculation. In row 3, we show the true cost without any cost shifts. This is the cost society pays. In a fair market, this is what the customer would pay.

Figure 4. Results of solar without storage at 18.3 ¢/kWh.

Row 1 tells a compelling story. The effective grid electricity rate drops from 18.3¢/kWh to 6.7¢/kWh, a reduction of more than 50%. When we include the levelized cost of the solar system (excluding interest) and properly weight the two costs, the total electricity cost falls from 18.3¢/kWh to 12.7¢/kWh, a reduction of about 33%. 45% of the energy is self-consumed solar, and exported solar energy offsets 100% of the grid energy consumed. This net offset is often cited as proof that a setup like this achieves net-zero carbon emissions while saving money. The customer is pleased. But as we will see, there is more to this story.

Let’s now focus on row 4, which reflects the subsidized cost from row 1 at 12.7 ¢/kWh. We’ll move downward, adding hidden costs one at a time. In row 5, we remove the ITC, raising the price to 15.5 ¢/kWh. In row 6, we apply proper accounting and use a 7% interest rate in the levelized cost calculation, raising the price to 28.7 ¢/kWh. In row 7, we eliminate NEM. The model credits exports at the assumed avoided variable cost rather than the retail volumetric rate, raising the cost to 34.8 ¢/kWh. This gives us the unsubsidized cost in row 2. In row 8, the customer is assessed a fixed charge, so they pay their fair share to maintain the grid, raising the cost to 39.7 ¢/kWh. In row 9, the customer receives a credit for reducing the coincident peak, bringing the cost down to 39.1 ¢/kWh.

The modeled all-in cost is now more than double the grid rate, but we must also address another serious problem. A rooftop solar configuration without storage has severe scalability issues. We face a paradox. This setup only works at low adoption rates. At high adoption rates, two serious problems emerge. First, large, simultaneous exports of solar power will overload the distribution grid. It simply wasn’t designed to handle large amounts of power flowing backward. Second, even more serious, there is nowhere for all the excess solar to go. With rooftop solar customers trying to export excess power at the same time, there aren’t enough non-rooftop customers to absorb it. However, if the adoption rate is low, the aggregate CO₂ reduction is small. Making this rooftop configuration more scalable requires adding storage, but this also significantly increases costs.

We now evaluate the same scenario with 13.5 kWh of storage, as shown in Figure 5. In the top purple panel, self-consumed solar rose to 77.7%, grid energy consumption fell to 22.3%, and solar exports fell to 15.2%. The coincident peak reduction increased to 13.1%. If we curtailed all otherwise exported solar, the maximum annual curtailment rate would be 15.2%, indicating that this configuration strikes a good balance between increasing self-consumed solar and avoiding significant curtailment. This setup is far more scalable.

Figure 5. Results of solar with storage at 18.3 ¢/kWh.

Row 1 shows the fully subsidized cost of 25.2 ¢/kWh, including the ITC, full NEM, and no interest. Row 2 shows a rate of 51.0 ¢/kWh without the ITC and NEM, with a 7% interest rate on overnight costs. This is the customer’s economic cost under current billing practices. Row 3 shows the societal cost of 58.7 ¢/kWh if the customer were charged a fair fixed fee for the firm capacity consumed and credited for their coincident peak reduction, thereby eliminating all cost shifts. Row 10 shows the societal cost of 47.4 ¢/kWh if the overnight cost of solar could be reduced to $1.5/Wdc. Note that for rows 1 to 3, the grid rate is rising. Although total payments to the utility fall, the rate rises because fixed costs are concentrated in reduced grid consumption.

Notably, Figure 4 shows that without storage, the NEM cost shift was 6 ¢/kWh and fixed-cost avoidance was 4.9 ¢/kWh. Figure 5 shows that with storage, the NEM cost shift fell to 1.7 ¢/kWh and fixed-cost avoidance rose to 8.5 ¢/kWh. Adding storage barely reduces the sum of the two. It lowers the NEM cost shift but increases fixed-cost avoidance. To eliminate fixed-cost avoidance, a fair fixed charge must be added to each rooftop solar customer’s bill. Figures 10 and 11 in the appendix present the full societal cost calculation in detail.

Next, we evaluate rooftop solar when the utility rate is high at 35 ¢/kWh. This is the case in states like California for customers served by investor-owned utilities (~80%). First, we need to adjust the fair electricity bill shown in Figure 6. At higher electricity rates, the volumetric percentage should be lower because natural gas, uranium, and wholesale electricity cost about the same in California as elsewhere in the nation.

Figure 6. Fair bill in states with high electric rates.

Figure 7 shows the results without storage. For the modeled California customer who received the full ITC and retains grandfathered NEM, and ignoring opportunity cost, the total electricity cost is about 12.6 ¢/kWh. This compares with about 35¢/kWh for a grid-only customer, which helps explain some of the enthusiasm for rooftop solar. The unsubsidized cost is 44 ¢/kWh, and the societal cost is 55.4 ¢/kWh.

Figure 7. Results of solar without storage at 35 ¢/kWh.

Figure 8 shows the results with storage. The subsidized cost is 26.3 ¢/kWh, the unsubsidized cost is 54.6 ¢/kWh, and the societal cost is 74.8 ¢/kWh. Notably, with storage, the fixed-cost avoidance cost shift is 21.7 ¢/kWh (Figure 8, row 8), which exceeds the national average electricity rate. This again demonstrates that without a fair fixed charge for rooftop solar customers, non-rooftop solar customers will subsidize rooftop customers through higher rates.

Figure 8. Results of solar with storage at 35 ¢/kWh.

Conclusion

In this analysis, we assumed an overnight cost for rooftop solar at the lower end of the spectrum, a respectable 18% capacity factor, and no curtailment. This yields a total electricity cost of 51 ¢/kWh without NEM or other incentives. After adding a fair fixed-cost charge and subtracting a coincident peak reduction credit to eliminate any remaining cost shifts, the price rises to 58.7 ¢/kWh. This is the economic cost without imposing costs on other parties.

This is a scalable setup that can significantly reduce residential carbon emissions, but it still depends on the grid and costs more than three times the current rate, making it cost-prohibitive for most consumers. If overnight solar costs can be cut by 50% to $1.5 Wdc, the societal cost falls to 47.4 ¢/kWh, still about 2.5 times the current rate. While $1.5 Wdc may seem competitive with alternatives, intermittency, seasonal drop-off, a low capacity factor, and the high cost of residential storage keep even this reduced cost extremely high, far higher than any mainstream alternative.

Lazard’s upper-bound levelized cost for generation is 25.5 ¢/kWh for first-of-a-kind nuclear. Assuming current generation is about 8 ¢/kWh, the final residential rate would be about 36 ¢/kWh if all generation came from first-of-a-kind nuclear. This shows that no other generation source covered in Lazard is nearly as expensive as rooftop solar, even with a 50% reduction in overnight costs.

Rooftop solar cost shifts are not hypothetical; they already have a significant impact, even at a relatively low adoption rate. A 2025 report by the California Public Utilities Commission estimates that NEM and fixed-cost avoidance together resulted in a $7 billion solar cost shift in 2024 and cites this as a top contributor to California’s high electricity rates. This concern prompted California to adjust its rules to lower the price paid for rooftop solar exports (for new installations only) and to introduce a small fixed charge. The fixed charge is too small and applies to all customers, making it regressive for working-class customers without rooftop solar. As a result, even under the new billing tariff, fixed-cost avoidance remains a major cost shift and will continue to contribute to California’s high electricity rates.

Additional cost shifts occur at the state level. For instance, ConnectedSolutions operates in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The program aims to incentivize virtual power plants, which are largely rooftop solar installations with storage. With ConnectedSolutions, a Tesla Powerwall paired with solar can earn its owner between $1,000 and $1,400 per year by providing firm capacity to the grid. Payments are funded by a volumetric surcharge on all ratepayers. To the extent that storage is useful, the cost for a utility is $380/kWh, compared with $1,000/kWh for residential storage. Given this, and because the payments are not market-based, the program must demonstrate that it does not cause significant cost shifts.

The overall deleterious effect on ratepayers from cost shifts depends on the rooftop solar adoption rate. If more incentives drive higher adoption, cost shifts concentrate among a shrinking pool of non-rooftop solar customers, driving up electricity rates if left unaddressed. This is highly regressive because higher-income homeowners are more likely to afford the upfront costs, leaving lower-income renters without rooftop solar to pay higher bills.

Appendix

This section outlines the assumptions and a step-by-step procedure for calculating the main result, which estimates a societal cost of 58.7 ¢/kWh for rooftop solar in the U.S. Assumptions are shown in purple, calculations in red, and results in blue. Key assumptions link to high-quality sources in the main text. Two assumptions require additional context. The fixed O&M for BESS includes an augmentation factor to account for the expected loss of about 30% of storage capacity by 15 years. For BESS, we assume a lifetime operational efficiency of 82%, accounting for conversion and other operating losses. This value is lower than manufacturers’ laboratory estimates. In Figures 9, 10, and 11, values are rounded, so manual verification may introduce rounding errors. Verification may be easier working from the bottom up.

Figure 9.

Figure 10.