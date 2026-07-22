We often hear that solar power is the cheapest form of electricity. Advocates argue that it is not only clean but also the key to affordable, abundant energy. Many cite Lazard’s latest Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) report as evidence. Because Lazard consistently ranks utility-scale solar and wind as the lowest-cost options on the LCOE chart, the conclusion seems clear: if we want clean, affordable power at scale, solar and wind are the ideal choices.

The problem is that LCOE was never designed to answer that question. Its intended purpose is to compare the costs of individual power plants under simplified assumptions — not to determine the least-cost way to power a grid. In reality, the cost of solar varies dramatically depending on the role it is expected to play. To evaluate it properly, we need to distinguish among three fundamentally different questions:

What is the cost of the energy a solar plant generates? LCOE. What is the cost to a utility of building a new solar farm? Portfolio cost. What is the cost of powering an entire grid with solar? System cost.

This paper examines these three questions and explains why the cost of solar varies so dramatically depending on which question is asked.

Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE)

The purpose of the LCOE is to provide a simple way to compare the costs of different types of power plants. It considers only variables directly associated with building and operating the plant. Below is a simplified formula for solar.

LCOE = 1000 × (CRF × CAPEX + OPEX) / (8760 × CF)

The numerator is the plant’s annual expenses per MW of capacity, while the denominator is the plant’s total electricity production over a year. This yields the cost of electricity in dollars per megawatt-hour ($/MWh), assuming constant annual inputs and output over the plant’s life. Dividing by 10 converts this to ¢/kWh.

In finance, the Capital Recovery Factor (CRF) converts the overnight cost to annual payments, where R is the interest rate, and T is the number of years:

CRF = R × (1 + R)^T / ((1 + R)^T – 1)

CAPEX is the plant’s installed overnight capital cost before any borrowing costs are applied. We multiply the CRF by CAPEX to get an annual cost. OPEX is the annual operations and maintenance cost. Both are usually reported in dollars per kilowatt ($/kW), so multiplying by 1,000 converts them to dollars per megawatt ($/MW). CF is the capacity factor, which indicates the fraction of the year the plant effectively runs at full output. There are 8,760 hours in a year, so multiplying 8,760 by CF gives the number of hours per year the plant effectively produces at its rated output.

To calculate the LCOE for gas and nuclear plants, we include fuel and variable O&M costs. More complex versions also account for tax deductions, subsidies, and variable annual inputs and outputs. Below are Lazard’s LCOE estimates from its latest guide. The first column is the lowest prices with applicable subsidies. The second column is the average cost without subsidies. Costs vary due to subsidies, fuel prices, local weather conditions, installation-related regulations, and local geology.

Figure 1. Lazard LCOE estimates.

Renewable energy advocates often cite this data as evidence that solar and wind are the cheapest ways to power a grid, but, as we will see later, LCOE cannot answer that question. However, even when used for a more limited purpose, Lazard’s LCOE has many hidden gotchas.

The LCOE is useful for a quick comparison of the costs of interchangeable plants, such as gas, coal, biomass, geothermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric. These plants are all dispatchable, meaning their power output can be controlled. From the grid’s standpoint, they play the same role: controllable, on‑demand generation. When demand spikes, they can meet that demand.

LCOE is not useful for comparing dispatchable plants with weather‑dependent resources such as solar and wind, because it measures only the cost of producing energy, not the value of that energy. The value of electricity is highest during periods of high demand, and unlike dispatchable plants, intermittent plants may not be available to capture that high value. As a result, a dispatchable plant produces, on average, more valuable energy.

A key insight from the LCOE formula is that as the capacity factor falls, the price rises. This is critical because the capacity factor is not static. When LCOE calculations are performed, capacity factors are often based on ideal rather than real-world conditions. A crucial phenomenon to understand is that adding new solar affects the capacity factors of existing resources. For example, when the sun is out, gas plants must ramp down to allow solar to take over. The goal is to lower CO 2 emissions, but this also reduces the gas plant’s capacity factor, raising its cost. This effect is not counted as attributable to the cost of solar.

As solar penetration rises, the solar capacity factor falls as well. This happens for two reasons. First, grid congestion from excess solar leads to curtailment. If the grid is clogged, power cannot be transmitted. Second, on sunny days, solar output can exceed consumer demand; this surplus must also be curtailed. A good rule to remember is that as solar penetration rises, the capacity factors of both gas and solar decline.

These dynamics are already evident in Lazard’s latest data. According to Lazard, the LCOE for combined-cycle gas is now $90/MWh. This is roughly double its level from just two years ago, even though natural gas prices remain within their historical range. Part of this increase stems from lower capacity factors, driven by higher solar and wind output. Additional pressure comes from turbine manufacturers disinvesting in production, anticipating reduced long-term demand for carbon-emitting sources. This is causing a shortage of dispatchable power needed to meet demand growth.

There is a temptation to compare the lowest solar and wind costs with those of other sources, but both currently benefit from generous subsidies unavailable to other technologies. While subsidies lower costs for buyers, they do not reduce costs for taxpayers. These subsidies are now being phased out. New projects that began construction after July 4, 2026, must enter service by the end of 2027 to qualify.

Another major problem arises when using Lazard’s data to compare the cost of solar power to that of nuclear power. Lazard uses an nth-of-a-kind (NOAK) cost for solar and a first-of-a-kind (FOAK) cost for nuclear, creating a misleading apples-to-oranges comparison. NOAK costs reflect a mature stage of industrial learning, after designs and supply chains have been standardized. FOAK costs include early design, licensing, and supply‑chain overhead incurred before significant learning has occurred.

Consider Figure 2 below. This data from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) shows historical CAPEX for fully functioning, grid-connected solar farms. The data is based on a large sample of more than 1,600 projects. It shows that the cost of installed solar has flattened to roughly $1,600/kW AC . A similar chart shows that collocated fully installed storage prices are fluctuating within a range, currently at $458/kWh. For wind energy, a recent filing by Alliant Energy shows that installed CAPEX in Iowa has surged to $3,020/kW, nearly double the price listed in the latest EIA reports. There is no compelling reason to assume prices will fall in the future. They could just as easily rise from current levels. If we consider interest rates, the cost of solar and wind has doubled since 2019.

Figure 2. Historical CAPEX of solar in the US.

The same does not apply to nuclear. Lazard bases its LCOE on the FOAK costs of the Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear plants. These are the only plants built in decades, long after the nuclear supply chains collapsed following the Three Mile Island accident in 1979. Lazard is not in the business of long‑term nuclear cost forecasting. The best research on this topic comes from a widely cited MIT study, which projects that the LCOE will fall to $66/MWh after building 10 to 20 AP1000 reactors. This will bring the cost in line with Lazard’s cost for solar and wind, except that the nuclear plant is fully dispatchable.

In summary, using Lazard’s LCOE is problematic in the following cases:

It is used to compare dispatchable plants to intermittent plants. It is used to predict the cost of powering a grid with intermittent energy. It does not account for falling capacity factors as intermittent penetration rises. It compares subsidized solar and wind to unsubsidized sources. It compares mature NOAK solar costs to FOAK nuclear costs.

Portfolio cost

The portfolio cost is what a utility actually pays to add the next power plant to its resource portfolio. A utility cannot simply build a new power plant and connect it to the grid without first demonstrating to regulators that its overall portfolio will still maintain sufficient reliability during periods of high demand, when the grid is under peak stress. Weather‑dependent plants have particular difficulty meeting this obligation.

Grid regulators use a sophisticated resource‑adequacy procedure to determine the requirements for new power plants, ensuring that new plants will not cause blackouts. The additional resources needed to support intermittent plants are commonly referred to as firming, and the associated expense is called firming costs. The portfolio cost for solar and wind is then the LCOE + firming cost.

The procedure is based on the concept of Effective Load-Carrying Capacity (ELCC). ELCC measures the percentage of a plant’s nameplate capacity that can be counted on during periods of peak grid stress. Regulators calculate ELCC by simulating the grid with the new asset in place and comparing the results to a baseline without it. For example, if a new solar farm has an ELCC of 15%, only 15% of its nameplate capacity can be relied on during periods of peak grid stress. To make the plant whole, the utility must secure additional firm capacity for the 85% of the time the solar plant cannot be relied on.

Like the capacity factor, the ELCC is not a static number. As more solar is connected to the grid, the ELCC falls. This happens because new solar doesn’t eliminate the peak stress period; it shifts it to later in the day, when less solar is available even though air conditioning and other household demand remain high. As the ELCC drops, more firming is required.

The utility has several options to provide this additional firming. They can buy firm capacity in the capacity market, purchase enough storage to adequately supplement the new plant, or use any surplus dispatchable assets they may own. Capacity costs are typically expressed in $/kW-month or $/MW-day. A capacity market allows buyers and sellers to trade capacity. For instance, an entity that owns a merchant gas plant can sell the right to the plant’s power for a specified period. The plant earns capacity payments even when it is not running, as long as it remains available to run when called. As gas plants earn more revenue from capacity and less from energy, their capacity factors fall, raising the LCOE.

Capacity prices have been trending higher in recent years. The first chart shows costs in the PJM market ($/MW-day), and the second shows costs in the California market ($/kW-month). In both markets, capacity prices have risen sharply. If this trend continues, the annual firming cost will increase in the years ahead, even when the LCOE is stable for an existing plant. Capacity prices have risen due to a growing shortage of dispatchable capacity and surging electricity demand, as discussed earlier.

Figure 3. Capacity market for PJM ($/MW-Day).

Figure 4. Capacity market in California ($/kW-Month).

Below are Lazard’s estimates of LCOE + firming costs for the major grid regions. The charts show the firming portion of the cost in yellow and the LCOE portion in blue. Light blue indicates subsidized, and dark blue indicates unsubsidized. At the bottom are the ELCC, capacity factor (CF), and resource penetration. Note that resource penetration is not the percentage of that resource consumed on the grid. It is unclear what Lazard means by “resource penetration”.

Figure 5. Lazard’s estimates for LCOE + firming.

The firming estimates are derived using the following formula:

Firming cost = ((1 – ELCC) × COP × 365) / (8760 × CF).

COP is the Cost of Capacity in $/MW‑day. The numerator is the annual capacity cost per MW for the additional firm capacity we must purchase, and the denominator is the number of hours per year that the renewables produce at full power. This is the same firming‑cost concept used by Lazard, but it is simplified by using $/MW‑day capacity units. The firming cost is in $/MWh so that we can add it directly to the LCOE.

The portfolio cost varies from grid to grid for several reasons. Some regions have superior weather for renewables, which lowers both LCOE and firming costs. Other regions already have high solar and wind penetration, which lowers ELCC and raises firming costs. Still other regions face shortages of firm capacity, which raises firming costs.

Figure 5 shows that unsubsidized PV firmed with storage typically ranges from $150/MWh to $167/MWh, with CAISO an outlier at $115/MWh. This compares to gas at $90/MWh, which requires no firming. The gap is even larger when compared to the cost of gas just a couple of years ago, which was around $45/MWh. So, when the Lazard guide is used correctly to predict the cost of building a new grid-connected solar project, the cost is considerably higher than gas.

Texas offers an interesting example of solar cost dynamics. The golden age for solar in Texas was about 5 or 6 years ago. A combination of factors made solar cheap for the state. First, solar output peaked when grid stress was highest, driven by heavy air-conditioning use and Texas’s fortuitous time zone. The solar ELCC for Texas at the time was effectively higher than the solar capacity factor. Second, the federal government subsidized nearly half the cost (through the 30% ITC with 10% adders and 5-year accelerated depreciation under MACRS). Third, interest rates were at historic lows. Solar costs are highly correlated with interest rates because they are mostly CAPEX.

All three of these advantages are now fading. Solar advocates cite Texas as an example: “Even a conservative state like Texas is going solar.” In Texas, solar deployment was not ideological; it made economic sense for the era. But Texas is not immune to solar cost dynamics; its costs are expected to rise rapidly for new projects: “For instance in Texas, PPA prices could jump from $55 per megawatt-hour to $121.”

Finally, one should not use Lazard to compare the cost of solar LCOE + firming with nuclear for two reasons. First, as noted earlier, Lazard’s estimate for nuclear is FOAK. Second, if you care about CO 2 emissions, LCOE plus firming is not emission-free, unlike nuclear. The firming concept only addresses the peak-stress issue; it is not intended to eliminate CO 2 emissions, even with storage. Storage is limited to what is needed to get through the peak grid stress and is not nearly sufficient to eliminate CO 2 emissions.

In summary, the portfolio cost estimates the cost to a utility of building the next solar plant. It is considerably higher than its LCOE and, in Lazard’s own analysis, higher than the cost of using combined‑cycle gas in every region. It is roughly triple the historical cost of gas prior to the recent surge, which was arguably policy‑driven. Yet it still tells us very little about the cost of powering a grid primarily with solar, because that question introduces a whole new level of complexity.

System-level cost

This section addresses one of the most important questions in energy policy: how much does it actually cost to power a grid primarily with intermittent resources? This question remains unanswered directly and transparently by established authorities, including the DOE, grid operators, utilities, and state utility commissions, even though several states have laws requiring high levels of intermittent energy penetration by specific dates. Published research on this topic exists, and we will examine one of the most widely cited studies among policymakers.

Powering an entire grid with solar is far more complex than using significant amounts to help meet peak grid stress. We now need reliability in the dead of night, every hour of the year, including snowy winters, with no dispatchable energy to step in. This requires overbuilding solar arrays to generate enough power in winter, deploying enough storage for 24-hour coverage and multi-day doldrums, upgrading transmission to handle higher capacities, and expanding transmission to rural areas to reach all the solar farms.

Because intermittent energy is a stochastic process, accurately calculating the system‑level cost requires simulating a specified resource mix. A powerful approach is to define the desired outcome in terms of energy consumption. For example, what is the cost of powering a grid in which 60% of annual consumption is solar, 10% wind, 10% hydroelectric, 10% nuclear, and 10% gas, with the required storage to meet these constraints? The simulator then determines the total cost and land use for this scenario.

To minimize cost, we use optimization to determine any open degrees of freedom while satisfying policy and reliability constraints. For example, we use an optimizer to find the least‑cost mix of solar and wind, along with the required amount of storage, subject to constraints that no more than 10% of energy comes from nuclear and 10% from gas. The simulator then calculates the required capacities to meet these objectives.

Simulators typically model each hour of an entire year, or even multiple years. They require hourly data on consumer demand and on solar and wind generation. For the U.S., the EIA provides data sets for all three for each grid region, which the simulator can rescale to match the scenarios being analyzed. Using real‑world data is preferable because it reflects actual conditions, such as snow cover on solar panels. When real‑world data are unavailable, synthetic data are generated from historical weather records (for example, NASA satellite observations) using published algorithms that convert solar irradiance into solar farm output and turbine power curves to convert wind speeds into wind farm output.

There are single‑node and multi‑node simulators. A single‑node simulator combines all data into a single input, as if there were only one giant power plant. This simplifies the simulation and is well suited to the kind of optimization discussed above, but it cannot fully capture grid congestion and may understate transmission costs.

Multiple‑node simulators can model individual power plants and transmission lines, thereby more accurately capturing grid congestion. These simulators are very useful for tasks like calculating ELCC values. However, modeling an entire grid is prohibitively complex, and pairing them with nonlinear optimization is difficult. Without realistic congestion modeling, it’s unclear whether they offer any advantages over single‑node simulators for estimating the system-level cost.

To better understand simulation results, we first need to introduce some basic theory. Intermittent energy sources cause grid congestion because of their low capacity factors. For instance, a 1,000 MW nuclear plant will never need to transmit more than 1,000 MW. The solar power equivalent, assuming a 25% capacity factor, is 4,000 MW. That means it must transmit four times as much power as the nuclear plant when the sun is bright. Since the existing grid was sized for dispatchable plants, congestion increases as intermittent energy output rises.

To accommodate high penetrations of intermittent generation, we have two options: rebuild the transmission grid or collocate storage at each solar and wind farm. Rebuilding transmission allows us to exploit the complementary effects of combining solar and wind. Solar generation is absent at night, while wind may be at its maximum, so a mix of solar and wind is cheaper than 100% solar or 100% wind because the combination has less variation, thereby reducing overbuilding and storage needs. However, rebuilding the transmission system is expensive and disruptive. Single-node simulators implicitly assume that complementary effects are fully realized, which requires perfect connectivity across the transmission system.

Alternatively, we can collocate storage at each plant so that excess solar or wind is stored locally and later transmitted at moderate levels to maintain steady output without causing congestion. In this case, complementary effects between solar and wind (or between wind farms at different locations) are largely eliminated because surplus energy is not allowed to flow freely across the grid to cover deficits elsewhere; it is stored behind the plant and released slowly. Only the fraction of output transmitted immediately, before being put in storage, can benefit from complementarities. When collocation is assumed, single-node simulators produce overly optimistic results.

Models that rely heavily on complementary effects between solar and wind without accounting for the cost of rebuilding transmission are incomplete. The current trend is to collocate storage with generation, and there are no concrete plans to expand transmission at the scale required to fully exploit those complementary effects. In the absence of such effects, the combined cost of solar and wind is simply a weighted average of their individual costs, so the least‑cost solution is whichever of a 100% solar or 100% wind portfolio is cheaper. With this discussion in mind, we are ready to examine a highly influential study.

Stanford professor Mark Z. Jacobson is one of the most influential advocates for 100% renewable energy. His study, Low-cost solutions to global warming, air pollution, and energy insecurity for 145 countries, has been widely cited by policymakers as evidence that 100% renewable energy is affordable, with an average system cost of about $86.6/MWh. In this framework, there is no need for nuclear energy, which Jacobson dismisses as a “magic solution.” Throughout the study, Jacobson makes highly optimistic assumptions. Here are a few examples.

Using a single-node simulator with a national data set, he assumes a perfectly interconnected grid linking intermittent resources across the entire United States: “This study has many uncertainties. One is the assumption of a perfectly interconnected transmission system in each region.” He defines the U.S. as one of 20 regions. He therefore assumes he can fully exploit complementary effects between wind farms in Maine and solar farms in Southern California.

A region this large would substantially smooth variability of an optimized mix of solar and wind, thereby dramatically reducing overbuilding and storage needs. However, building a grid capable of doing this is prohibitively expensive and is not being planned. As discussed above, the current trend is to collocate storage at individual plants, largely eliminating complementary effects, even within a local grid region.

He uses highly optimistic prices for storage and generation assets. For instance, he assumes $60/kWh for installed storage and $775/kW for solar, figures that are far below current empirical data. Recall that LBNL lists average installed collocated storage costs at $458/kWh and solar CAPEX at $1,600/kW. For wind, Jacobson assumes $1,020/kW. The latest EIA guide lists wind at $1,712/kW, but as noted earlier, prices have recently surged to as high as $3,020/kW, illustrating the danger of projecting lower future prices for mature technologies.

Another foundational vulnerability is his aggressive assumption that about 50% of future aggregate grid demand constitutes “flexible load,” defined as consumption that can be shifted by up to eight hours without harming the end user. While such a high degree of flexibility would dramatically flatten peak demand and minimize the capital expenditures required to build out worst-case infrastructure, it stands in stark contrast to empirical reality. Contemporary utilities typically achieve only a 5% to 10% participation rate in demand-response programs, highlighting a disconnect between Jacobson’s modeled grid elasticity and actual consumer and industrial behavior.

Two studies by this author use a single-node simulator to estimate the system cost of 100% renewables on the MISO grid, a reasonable proxy for the US, and to provide an objective assessment of Michigan’s renewable energy targets. These studies exclude transmission and distribution costs. The MISO study estimates the cost of 100% solar generation at about $586/MWh. The cost of an optimized solar-wind mix is about $463/MWh, with 85.3% solar and 14.7% wind. Prices will be lower if some gas is allowed and complementary effects are fully exploited through a rebuilt grid with an optimal mix of solar and wind; see the study for details.

The Michigan study estimates the lower-bound generation cost to meet Michigan’s 2040 100% clean energy target at about $336/MWh. This plan includes all of Michigan’s depreciated nuclear energy plants, along with projected solar, wind, and storage targets. Both studies assume 2025 prices for renewable assets and no grid congestion within the region, so these are strict lower-bound estimates. Transmission and distribution costs will add considerably to these generation costs.

The problem with simulators is their lack of transparency. Jacobson claims that 100% renewable energy is affordable, while this author, also using a single-node simulator, argues that it is prohibitively expensive. What is a reader to believe? Taken together, Jacobson’s estimate and these studies show how strongly system‑level cost depends on assumptions about transmission connectivity, the size of the perfectly connected region, asset prices, and the efficacy of demand response in reducing peak loads. To shed new light on this subject, we approach system cost in a way that anyone with access to Excel can reproduce. The procedure is crude, but the results will illustrate what to expect.

The goal is to create a transparent, simplified procedure that estimates a lower bound on the system cost of a solar-powered grid capable of supplying power nearly every hour of the year. Gas backup will still be needed during multi‑day doldrums. To keep the method simple, we deliberately omit several real‑world costs (solar farm degradation, storage losses, ancillary services, gas backup system, transmission expansion, and reserve margins). As a result, the estimate should be interpreted as a conservative minimum. The basic formula is:

System cost = LCOE system + LCOS system

Where LCOE is the previously discussed Levelized Cost of Electricity, and LCOS is the Levelized Cost of Storage. The most basic rule in grid economics is that a grid must be built to handle the worst-case scenario, lest we get blackouts. The system LCOE and LCOS are levelized costs under worst-case conditions.

Here is the procedure for estimating the system-level LCOE for solar. Obtain the monthly output for all solar farms in the study region. To avoid construction bias, use only data from farms with a full 12 months of data. Sum the monthly outputs. Use each month’s output relative to the average to adjust the state’s known capacity factor and calculate monthly capacity factors. Because the grid must handle the worst-case scenario, we use the lowest monthly capacity factor in a standard LCOE calculation. We do this because we cannot rely on massive amounts of storage to power the grid during an entire season of doldrums. If data were available, we should do this for the worst two- or three-day period for better accuracy.

Here is the formula for estimating the system-level LCOS:

LCOS = 1000 × (1 – CF) × 24 × (CRF × CAPEX + OPEX/4) / (8760 × DOD)

Storage is required when solar is unavailable. We will assume solar is effectively available for CF × 24 hours per day. This is a rough estimate, but it is reasonable, simple, and transparent. This implies that storage must cover the remaining (1 – CF) × 24 hours each day. In reality, we will need significantly more to get through multi-day doldrums, but the goal here is a simple lower bound.

CRF is the Capital Recovery Factor for storage. CAPEX is the storage cost in $/kWh of energy capacity. OPEX is the storage O&M in $/kW‑year of power capacity. For a 4‑hour battery (the emerging standard), 1 kW corresponds to 4 kWh of energy capacity, so we divide OPEX by 4 to convert it to a per‑kWh‑year basis before adding it to CRF × CAPEX. DOD is the usable depth of discharge. Multiply by 1000 to convert $/kWh to $/MWh so it can be added directly to the LCOE.

We will focus on Michigan because of its stringent legal mandate for 100% clean energy by 2040. Figure 6 below shows the 2024 monthly outputs derived from EIA Form 923. These outputs represent all of Michigan’s solar farms. Figure 7 shows the capacity factors. Note that the January capacity factor is 4.1%. Figure 8 shows all input costs for solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) used in the system-level calculation. LBNL data are preferred because its installed cost data are empirical and based on a large sample. Since these are mature technologies, we avoid speculating about future prices.

Figure 6. Monthly output of MI solar 2024.

Figure 7. Monthly capacity factors of Michigan solar 2024.

Figure 8. Input assumptions for system cost calculation.

The resulting LCOE for January is $371/MWh, and the corresponding LCOS is $163/MWh, for a total system cost of $534/MWh.

We focused on solar because Michigan has nearly stopped building wind farms, likely due to limited space in windy areas. However, we could run the same exercise with wind power. The lowest wind capacity factor in Michigan is 14% in July, compared with an average of about 33%. Not as low as solar, but if the recent surge in wind CAPEX holds, the resulting system costs would be similarly high. Without complementary effects, the cost of a mix of solar and wind is a simple weighted average of the two.

If we run the same exercise for 100% solar in Illinois, a more representative state for solar in the US, the January solar capacity factor is 9.6%, yielding a lower-bound system cost of $312/MWh. This is an improvement over Michigan, but it remains extremely high and is still a lower-bound estimate, as shown by comparison with the more accurate value from simulating MISO. Using capacity factors from the two- or three-day lowest periods (rather than a full month) will bring the results closer to the simulation results, but this data is not readily available.

Figure 7 illustrates what to expect. As solar penetration increases, capacity must be overbuilt to handle months with lower capacity factors. This leads to high curtailment during months with higher capacity factors. At lower penetrations, we can get by without overbuilding, storage, and new transmission, but as penetrations increase, all of these rise. As a result, the system-level cost curve shows an exponential relationship between cost and penetration, even before transmission costs are included.

Adding nuclear to a solar-heavy mix lowers costs, but not because of complementary effects between nuclear and solar. At the system level, nuclear power is cheaper because of its dispatchability and high capacity factor, which reduce the weighted-average cost. Ramping down nuclear to accommodate solar saves only a small amount on fuel costs, which make up less than 10% of total nuclear costs. This creates a paradox in which, if there is enough nuclear to handle winter doldrums, solar becomes redundant.

As a result, in the scenarios tested in the Michigan study, 100% nuclear is cheaper than any combination of nuclear and solar, even when nuclear CAPEX is very high (see the Michigan study for more details). This holds even when full complementarity with solar and wind is assumed. In other words, when an optimizer is allowed to choose Michigan’s least-cost clean energy mix, it selects 100% nuclear plus a small amount of storage.

Conclusion

LCOE is a useful metric for estimating the cost of energy from a dispatchable plant. By itself, however, it is not useful for intermittent resources because their output timing is driven by weather conditions rather than by when electricity is needed. Since the value of energy depends on consumer demand, which may not coincide with periods of high intermittent output, the average value of intermittent energy is lower than that of dispatchable energy, and this discrepancy is not captured by LCOE. Additionally, LCOE will rise as solar penetration increases due to falling capacity factors.

Portfolio cost is a useful metric for estimating what a utility must pay to add the next solar or wind farm. It adds a firming component to the LCOE, so it represents the price of energy that is reliable during periods of peak stress. Since portfolio cost will increase as the share of intermittent energy rises, it cannot be used to estimate the cost of powering a grid with a high penetration of intermittent energy. Additionally, it is not emissions-free, even when firming is done with storage, so it should not be compared to nuclear power as an alternative for emissions-free power.

To estimate the cost of powering an entire grid with intermittent energy, we need to consider the total system cost. Hourly simulation is the most rigorous method for estimating this cost. However, a simulation can yield highly unrealistic low-end results when researchers make multiple layers of optimistic assumptions, such as:

Assume a perfectly interconnected grid, ignoring the cost of building it. Assume an unrealistically large grid region that smooths weather variability beyond what is realistically achievable. Use projected renewable and storage prices far below current empirical levels. Make unrealistic assumptions about demand flexibility. Rely on synthetic data that fails to capture real-world conditions (e.g., snow cover).

A simple, transparent procedure was introduced to estimate the lower‑bound cost of generation for powering a region with 100% solar, yielding about $534/MWh in Michigan and $312/MWh in Illinois, compared with the historical cost of gas at roughly $45/MWh. This serves as a reality check on claims that solar power is the key to abundance. Mixing in wind can reduce generation costs through complementarities, but this would require rebuilding the transmission grid. Studies that rely on such complementarities should either account for the cost of constructing a grid capable of delivering them or clearly state that their cost estimates are strictly lower‑bounded. Without complementarities, the least‑cost solution using intermittent energy is whichever is cheaper: a 100%‑solar or 100%‑wind portfolio.

Nuclear is often overlooked as an emissions-free alternative because of the high costs of recent builds. However, those reflect FOAK costs. Nuclear costs are expected to decline with repeated deployments. Because it is fully dispatchable, nuclear requires no firming, has no seasonal variation, and works with the existing transmission system — advantages that make simple comparisons with intermittent resources misleading. Nuclear was historically cheap, and there is no fundamental reason it cannot be cheap again.

As we have seen, the cost of solar power generation can range from $16/MWh for the subsidized LCOE in a region like Texas to over $586/MWh to power the MISO grid every hour of the year. The cost depends on the question you ask.