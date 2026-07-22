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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
34mEdited

Thank you for this thoughtful analysis, John. This sentence appears just prior to the conclusion: "This holds even when full complementarity with solar and wind is assumed. In other words, when an optimizer is allowed to choose Michigan’s least-cost clean energy mix, it selects 100% nuclear plus a small amount of storage." A similar conclusion was reached in 2011 by the experienced scientists and engineers of the California Council on Science and Technology (CCST) in a pair of reports requested by the California Energy Commission. Here's a summary:

"CCST Report on Nuclear Power in California’s 2050 Energy Mix," Burton Richter, Ph.D. (Nobel Laureate), July 15, 2011,

https://ccst.us/wp-content/uploads/071511richter.pdf

Sadly, anti-nuclear power ideology subsequently yielded California's disastrous electricity policies favoring solar, wind, and batteries. California is now distinguished by the most expensive residential electricity rates in the continental U.S. AND the greatest number of blackouts each year that cause significant economic losses.

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Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
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This is a great and comprehensive analysis. It should be required reading for renewable advocates and politicians supporting green energy but because it destroys their narrative they will never bother to read it and deny the results if they do.

Thank you.

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