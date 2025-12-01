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The True Cost of Solar Depends on the Question You Ask
We often hear that solar power is the cheapest form of electricity.
Jul 22
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JohnS
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7
4
June 2026
How to Power Humanity Forever Using Demonstrated Technology
An ideal energy source should be sustainable, emission-free, scalable, have a small land footprint, and be affordable.
Jun 8
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JohnS
19
7
5
April 2026
Choosing the Most Cost-Effective Option for Nuclear Power
Interest in nuclear power has surged recently as policymakers realize that managing electric grids dominated by intermittent renewable sources is far…
Apr 6
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JohnS
25
5
3
March 2026
A deep analysis of Michigan’s transition to 100% clean energy by 2040
When it comes to renewable energy, Michigan is the state to watch.
Mar 6
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JohnS
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11
6
February 2026
How to stop the US healthcare system from impoverishing the working class
The US economy is working exceptionally well for some, but not so well for others.
Feb 2
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JohnS
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1
January 2026
A missed opportunity to decarbonize the US electricity grid at a low cost
In the early days of nuclear power, major environmental organizations, including the Sierra Club, supported nuclear energy as a preferable alternative…
Jan 2
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JohnS
18
10
4
December 2025
The grid doesn’t have a demand problem; it has a supply problem.
The dream customer for a utility would consume a massive amount of power at a constant rate, 24 hours a day, with no seasonal variation.
Dec 1, 2025
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JohnS
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November 2025
Why electricity prices in California are so high
Electricity prices are rising worldwide, and no one seems to agree on why.
Nov 12, 2025
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JohnS
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12
6
September 2025
Project Matador: perhaps the most important new energy concept in America
A new energy company, Fermi America, cofounded by former Texas governor and once head of the Department of Energy, Rick Perry, is planning an 11 GW new…
Sep 26, 2025
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JohnS
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The fascinating cost dynamics of extending the operation of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant
Nestled between rugged, greenish hills and the sapphire-blue coastline of the Pacific Ocean, the Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) would easily win the…
Sep 12, 2025
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JohnS
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1
4
August 2025
The costs of solar power, wind power, and batteries are not falling
We constantly hear that the costs of wind power, solar power, and batteries have been falling rapidly in recent years.
Aug 12, 2025
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JohnS
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9
6
July 2025
Lessons to be learned from California’s faltering transition to green electricity
California is ideally suited to power its electricity grid with solar energy.
Jul 18, 2025
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JohnS
19
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